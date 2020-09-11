Star Wars: Squadrons has gone gold

You're watching Advertisements

Star Wars: Squadrons was supposed to be released on October 2. We totally believe that will happen and that the 2020 curse of delays won't hit it. How can we be so sure?

Well, the Creative Director Ian S. Frazier just tweeted the following:

"I am incredibly pleased to announce that after a ton of hard work from the team here at @MotiveMontreal, Star Wars: Squadrons has just gone aurodium!

Er, I mean gold!"

This means that the game is now officially finished. Star Wars: Squadrons is a space flight sim where we get to participate in the epic star wars in... well... Star Wars as both rebell (anarchist hippies) and as a cog in the Empire (law and order). We recently got to try it out and you can read what we thought about it in our preview, which was overwhelmingly positive.

Star Wars: Squadrons launches for PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. No next-generation versions have been announced.