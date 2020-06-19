Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay shown off during EA Play

You're watching Advertisements

One of the highlights of EA play was getting to see a bit more of Star Wars: Squadrons, via a gameplay trailer and a segment that offered up a few details about the solo and multiplayer portions of the game.

First, we were told about the single-player story and how it plays out across two factions, with players taking on the role of either Imperial Pilot Case Kassandora or Rebel Rao Highmoon. While the focus is on action, the devs detailed how we'll experience the world around us through information relayed via the in-game cockpit.

We were also promised increasingly challenging missions during the campaign, which we're told will define the balance of power in the galaxy. It all sounds very grand - here's hoping it delivers on that promising premise.

Multiplayer, on the other hand, will offer five-on-five battles, with eight ships to control across four classes (fighters, interceptors, support, and bombers). We're told that there'll be loads of customisation options (all earned in-game, phew), and it's clear there's going to be an emphasis on tweaking your build and planning your loadout with squadmates.

We also found out a little bit about Dogfight mode, which is a standard all-out five-on-five slugfest. More interesting are the Fleet Battles, the game's signature game-type. It's a multi-stage mode wherein players will start off battling in the centre of the map, then they'll attack or defend two capital ships, and in the final stage, both teams will try and batter an enemy flagship into submission.

Also mentioned during the presentation was the option to play in VR, and naturally, they reinforced the game's release date, with Star Wars: Squadrons due to take off on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 2, 2020.