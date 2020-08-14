Star Wars: Squadrons customisation detailed

You're watching Advertisements

We recently got our hands on the PC version of Star Wars: Squadrons, and we enjoyed our first taste of the game, but one area that we didn't get to play around with too much was ship customisation, which is the focus of an extensive new blog shared by EA Motive (we'll do our best to condense it down, but hit the link if you want the full skinny).

Over the course of the game, players will unlock components using Requisition points, and you can equip them to change the functionality of your ship. These include Primary Weapons, Auxiliary (x2), Countermeasures, Hull, Shields, and Engines (that's seven, but "ships without shield generators only have six").

Players can equip their ship with three passive components, and four active ones. In terms of active components, changing your primary weapons might increase your rate of fire but lower your damage output, for example, so it sounds like a balancing act in the making.

On the other hand, passive abilities strengthen your ship in a more general way across engines, hull, and shields, with stat boosts that will improve your effectiveness in certain ways.

Lead Gameplay Designer James Clement explained that "between power management, overcharging, shield balancing or emergency power conversion, boosting, drifting, throttle management, primary weapons, auxiliary abilities, and countermeasures, the combat piloting experience has significant depth.

The customisation elements mentioned in the blog are ("in general") unlocked by Glory points earned by playing, and they'll allow you to change the appearance of your ship, cockpit, and pilot.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to land on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 2.