Microsoft followed in EA's footsteps by not telling us exactly when Star Wars: Squadrons will become a part of EA Play and Xbox Game Pass when the latter's latest line-up of new games was announced last week, but now we finally know when it's time to fly around in some iconic spaceships for "free".

EA has revealed that Star Wars: Squadrons will join EA Play, and with that Xbox Game Pass, on March 18, so save the date.