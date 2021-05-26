Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5 are PlayStation Plus games in June

You're watching Advertisements

I know I'm not the only who thinks the PlayStation Plus games have been much better than Games with Gold lately, so it's not especially surprising that the former have leaked several times before the official announcements this year. That's true for June as well.

Because Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation Plus games indeed will be Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown and the PlayStation 5 version of Operation: Tango. These will replace Battlefield V, Stranded Deep and Wreckfest on Tuesday, so add this months line-up before it's too late.