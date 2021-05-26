Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5 are PlayStation Plus games in June

Along with the PlayStation 5 version of the fascinating cooperatively-focused Operation: Tango.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

I know I'm not the only who thinks the PlayStation Plus games have been much better than Games with Gold lately, so it's not especially surprising that the former have leaked several times before the official announcements this year. That's true for June as well.

Because Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation Plus games indeed will be Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown and the PlayStation 5 version of Operation: Tango. These will replace Battlefield V, Stranded Deep and Wreckfest on Tuesday, so add this months line-up before it's too late.

Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5 are PlayStation Plus games in June


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy