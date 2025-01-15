Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's creators are interested in doing a second season

HQ

Skeleton Crew, the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, is coming to a close today with its eighth and final episode. The show has been quite positively received, with a 91% Critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80% Audience rating too, but Disney has never shown any sign that we'll see more from the young collection of protagonists and creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford.

So even with this being the case, is there hope and interest that Skeleton Crew will be back for a second season? Speaking with TechRadar, Watts and Ford stated that they would love to return to the series if there is demand for it.

"Yeah, we wanted to make sure this season had a satisfying beginning, middle, and end. But, if people want to see more Skeleton Crew, we'd be happy to make more," said Watts.

Ford then expanded by adding, "we're dreaming of it [a second season]. We've come up with different possibilities, so never say never."

Would you like to see a second season of Skeleton Crew or are you content with the eight-episodes that have been released so far?