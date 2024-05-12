Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will arrive in time for Christmas

Apart from some barebones details, we know very little about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The series follows a group of children as they make a great discovery on their home planet, leading them on a journey full of mystery.

Jude Law and Kerry Condon are set to star in the series, and the former has described it as being more than just a kids' show. We'll see for ourselves how Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stacks up against the rest of the TV shows in a galaxy far, far away as Collider reports we'll see the show sometime around Christmas.

During an interview, director Jon Watts confirmed that the Holiday season is when we can see Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Until then, we've got another Star Wars series to look forward to in The Acolyte, which is set before any of the main movies.