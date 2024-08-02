Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to appear on Disney+ on December 3

This winter, it's time for the next Star Wars series, which undeniably, at least from the pictures, looks to be a more child-friendly adventure. We have now received some pictures from the upcoming series and in connection with these we also get a premiere date. On December 3, the series will appear on Disney+.

In the pictures we also get to see the new droid SM-33 whose voice is done by Nick Frost. We already know that Jude Law will play a Jedi leading a group of children.

The official synopsis of the series reads as follows:

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

The images can be seen below.