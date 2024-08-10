Star Wars: Skeleton Crew shows off with first trailer

It looks like it's going to be a kid-friendly adventure in the galaxy far, far away this winter because now the upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew has shown itself in earnest. A bunch of kids get really lost in space and then Jude Law shows up to save the day.

In this first trailer, there are whispers of both Jedi temples and displays of Jedi powers. Among the cast, in addition to the aforementioned Jude Law, we see Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith and we also know that Nick Frost will do the voice of a droid. The series is created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and will premiere on Disney Plus on 3 December.