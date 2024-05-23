Star Wars Skeleton Crew shows off its ensemble of heroes

Here's a first look at the gang that will make up the Skeleton Crew in the upcoming Star Wars series of the same name. A show described as a classic coming of age story in the true spirit of the 80s, the Skull Crew meets Star Wars. But with a strong emphasis on the fact that it will not be a children's programme.

The synopsis for Skeleton Crew reads as follows:

"A mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies, will be a great adventure than they ever imagined"

The four child stars playing their characters are Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Is this something you are looking forward to?