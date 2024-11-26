Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is arriving earlier than expected

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of events, Disney and Lucasfilm has announced that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be debuting a little earlier than expected. Instead of debuting on December 4, the show will now be dropping its first two episodes on December 2 (December 3 at 2:00 GMT / 3:00 CET for us in the UK and Europe), meaning we'll be returning to a galaxy far, far away in as soon as a week.

But this wasn't all that Disney had to share about Skeleton Crew either. The production giant revealed the list of director's attached to the show and who is helming which episode. While the main thing to take away from it is that Jon Watts and David Lowery have the most credits at two episodes each, the full season will see Bryce Dallas Howard back in the Star Wars director's chair, while Jake Schreier, Lee Isaac Chung, and The Daniels, round out the eight-episode season.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will run from December 3 all the way until January 14.