Star Wars: Skeleton Crew confirmed to be eight episodes long

Andor stood out as being way longer than usual for a live action Star Wars series with 12 episodes during the first season, and the second season is confirmed to be 12 episodes as well. We're really thankful for this as Andor was absolutely excellent, but it seems like eight episodes is the gold standard when it comes to live action Star Wars shows for Disney+.

All Mandalorian seasons have been eight episodes, the upcoming Ahsoka is eight episodes, and the same thing goes for The Acolyte (premieres next year, and is set during the end of the High Republic era) as well. And now it turns out Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will follow the same pattern with eight episodes.

While we don't know a whole lot about this series yet, it is said to be something fans of The Goonies will like, where get we follow a group of four kids lost in the galaxy, trying to get home. We also know Jude Law is playing a major role. It premieres later this year on Disney+, so hopefully we won't have to wait much longer for a first trailer.

