Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi lands on Disney+ in May

HQ

For some time we have known, that there is a Star Wars series coming focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi. We have also known that series includes Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master himself, but also Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Now we have got a premiere date, March 25, and a new poster as well.

As it is stated in a press release, the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, when Anakin Skywalker becomes Darth Vader. Besides McGregor and Christensen, other talents include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The series has six episodes, and is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.