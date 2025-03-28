Star Wars releasing limited edition merch weekly from next month

HQ

While we're still well over a month away from May the 4th AKA Star Wars Day (I think Star Trek also tries to claim that day too), it seems Disney is preparing early for the celebrations. A new lot of merch will be revealed next month, with limited edition weekly drops.

As Variety reports, a May the 4th Be With You collection will land on Disney's store and at Disney Parks on the day, but beforehand weekly drops will be launched from the 11th of April on the Disney Store.

The 18th of April apparently marks one of the bigger launches, as this will be the day Disney reveals its Hoth collection, inspired by the snowy planet from Empire Strikes Back. The 11th of April drop is the Ender Droids collection, which includes items inspired by C-3PO and R2-D2.

Will you be checking out this Star Wars merch?

