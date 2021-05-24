Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic has been cancelled

No reason was given.

In December last year, it was announced (with a logo!) that Disney is working on a new Star Wars: Series called The Rangers of the New Republic. Or perhaps we should say was working it.

It has now been confirmed via Variety that Rangers of the New Republic is no longer under production, although no reason is given as to why. Gina Carano was rumoured to play a major part of the show though, and since Disney cut all ties with her recently after a dubious Instagram post, a reasonable guess is that they simply decided to just axe the show.

Don't expect to ever see this show on Disney+.

