Star Wars: Project Maverick pops up on the PS Store

Star Wars: Project Maverick is a new Star Wars video game coming to PlayStation 4. The name was leaked by the bot scraper PSN releases along with artwork for the game. While not being an official announcement, it is a reliable source as the bot pushes hidden content from the PlayStation Network database, as it did with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo a few weeks before the recent release.

Electronic Arts has exclusive rights to make console games based on the Star Wars license and has already confirmed more games to come before the fiscal year 2022. One of those is the "very unique Star Wars experience" in development at EA Motive that GM Patrick Klause told Games Industry about last December. But, at the moment, we can't say that the project is Project Maverick specifically.

What you can see in the artwork is a Star Destroyer and four X-Wing fighters in what looks like a magmatic surround. May the 4th is still far away, but we will keep you updated.