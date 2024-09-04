Star Wars Outlaws voice actress would love to play the main protagonist in a movie

HQ

It is still too early to say how Star Wars Outlaws is performing. The game probably didn't get as high ratings as Ubisoft had hoped for, but at the same time the hype has been pretty good so there is a chance that it will be a success for Swedish developer Massive Entertainment and ubisoft.

If it is a success, it is plausible that the main character Kay Vess could also have a future life in George Lucas' old galaxy, not only in games but possibly also in a TV series or movie. If that ever happens, Kay's voice actress Humberly González would love to play the character again. She tells Variety:

"I think it would be incredible to see Kay Vess in live-action, because one thing that we don't see in animation is those micro-expressions of a real human being on screen. And it would be incredible for me to experience what it would be like to be literally in her costume, in her appearance, her likeness, in the landscape, to see her interact with real characters, the creatures.

It would be a dream come true. I certainly would not say no to the opportunity. And I think there's so many opportunities to see Kay Vess and other aspects of established roles in Star Wars, because we're in the original trilogy, and there's so many opportunities for her to exist or show up in different places. So it would be amazing, and I think fans would love it."

What do you think, does Kay Vess have a life outside of the games and would you like to see González play her in a movie adaptation?