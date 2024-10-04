English
Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws updated with both bug fixes and other tweaks

Massive Entertainment claims this will "ensure your adventures are smoother".

Ubisoft has made no secret of the fact that Star Wars Outlaws hasn't sold as expected, and developer Massive Entertainment says it's disappointed with the reviews it's received.

That doesn't mean they're giving up though, as Massive has already fixed several of the issues people had with the adventure - and now they've addressed even more with the release of the Title Update 1.2 (roughly four gigabyte for consoles and six gigabyte for PC).

Massive writes that "we've focused on improving the camera on your speeder and its responsiveness amongst other tweaks to ensure your adventures are smoother and more rewarding", and the full list of all the news and improvements can be found at this link.

Star Wars Outlaws

