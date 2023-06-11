Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars: Outlaws, the first open-world title in the galactic series

It will be a single-player adventure in which we will take on the role of Kay Vess, a fugitive from the crime syndicates and the Empire.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We've long wondered what Massive Entertainment has been working on since we first heard they had a licence to make a Star Wars game. And today, at last, we've been given a glimpse of what awaits us as fugitives in Star Wars: Outlaws, a single-player adventure away from the Jedi and the idealistic struggles of the Rebellion (at least initially) and into the criminal underworld.

In Star Wars: Outlaws we play Kay Vess, a fugitive accompanied by a charming, furry alien and a combat robot who will take on a galaxy at war, as this story takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. We haven't seen much of its story, but naturally the big names in crime will be here, such as the Hutt families, the Pyke Syndicate, or the Crimson Dawn.

We'll have to wait a while to find out more, because Outlaws won't arrive until 2024. It's coming out on Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, and will be on Game Pass from day one. We'll also have a closer look at it during tomorrow's Ubisoft Forward.

HQ
Star Wars Outlaws

Related texts



Loading next content