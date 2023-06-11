Star Wars: Outlaws, the first open-world title in the galactic series

We've long wondered what Massive Entertainment has been working on since we first heard they had a licence to make a Star Wars game. And today, at last, we've been given a glimpse of what awaits us as fugitives in Star Wars: Outlaws, a single-player adventure away from the Jedi and the idealistic struggles of the Rebellion (at least initially) and into the criminal underworld.

In Star Wars: Outlaws we play Kay Vess, a fugitive accompanied by a charming, furry alien and a combat robot who will take on a galaxy at war, as this story takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. We haven't seen much of its story, but naturally the big names in crime will be here, such as the Hutt families, the Pyke Syndicate, or the Crimson Dawn.

We'll have to wait a while to find out more, because Outlaws won't arrive until 2024. It's coming out on Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, and will be on Game Pass from day one. We'll also have a closer look at it during tomorrow's Ubisoft Forward.