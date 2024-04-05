Star Wars Outlaws' story trailer comes next week

HQ

On Wednesday, Ubisoft confirmed that 2024's first big Forward showcase will be on the 10th of June, but we won't have to wait that long for news about one of the French publisher's most anticipated games.

The developers at Massive Entertainment reveal that Star Wars Outlaws will get a story trailer at 5 PM BST / 6 PM CEST on the 9th of April, so we're in for a treat on Tuesday.

In fact, fans of Ubisoft games might be in for an interesting week, as there have been rumours claiming that the new Prince of Persia game will also be unveiled in the coming days.