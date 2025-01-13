Star Wars Outlaws sold less than Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in 2024

HQ

Ubisoft has not had a great time of late. As fatigue with its brand of open world continues, and the reception grows more lukewarm with each new release, even when attached to major franchises like Avatar and Star Wars, we're left wondering what's next for the huge developer.

Star Wars Outlaws is not a bad game. We enjoyed it quite a bit in our network review, and even though there were problems at launch, the game deserved a fair chance. Unfortunately, it didn't get one, as Chris Dring (formerly of Gamesindustry.biz) reports that at least in Europe, Star Wars Outlaws sold less than Star Wars Jedi: Survivor last year.

Considering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released in 2023, that doesn't look good for the open-world adventure. Star Wars Outlaws was the 47th best-selling game of the year in Europe as well, showing that things aren't looking good right now. Dring highlights that despite what you may think of the open world design in Ubisoft games, the company has - both externally and internally - done some good for the industry as a whole. Investing in new markets, worthy initiatives, and more. But, perhaps it's time that a major change was made.