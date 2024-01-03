Star Wars Outlaws said to be launching in late 2024

HQ

We don't actually know when exactly Star Wars Outlaws will be making its debut, aside from the fact that it will be coming out sometime in the coming fiscal year and before the end of the 2024 calendar year. That essentially leaves a window of anywhere within April and December. But, it seems like it's more likely to be towards the end of 2024, at least if taking into account a recently altered Disney blog post.

Before being adjusted, the Disney Parks blog post stated (thanks, IGN), "Star Wars Outlaws, the open world Star Wars game, is set to release late this year. The game lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. If you're willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity."

There were recent reports that suggested that a big Ubisoft game was delayed out of this fiscal year, and considering this note of a late 2024 release window for Outlaws, it does seem like this could be that very game.

