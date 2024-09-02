English
Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws review bombed by outraged gamers

User scoring on Metacritic paints the game in a pretty middling light.

Despite generally favourable reviews from critics, it doesn't seem that Ubisoft's latest blockbuster has managed to whip up much of a buzz. In fact, the general silence surrounding Star Wars Outlaws is remarkable, despite the title being backed by what is described as the company's biggest advertising campaign ever.

To add insult to injury, it now looks as though the game is being review-bombed by outraged gamers, which is evident when you look at Metacritic, where criticism is pouring in. At the time of writing, more than 50% of all reviews are negative with an average user rating equivalent to 4.8.

So, what are people complaining about? The biggest recurring problem mentioned seems to be bugs, followed by what many consider to be a mediocre and uninteresting game world, outdated game mechanics and poor animations. Just to name a few.

Do you agree with the criticism, is Star Wars Outlaws "middling"?

Star Wars Outlaws

