Star Wars Outlaws reveals post-launch plans

HQ

Those of you who have the Ubisoft+ Premium subscription or buy the Gold or Ultimate editions of Star Wars Outlaws are exactly three weeks away from getting to play it, but we already knew that Massive is far from done with the galaxy far, far away. The controversial season pass was announced a long time ago, but now it's time to find out everything it actually includes.

The Swedish developers have revealed that Star Wars Outlaws will offer two story expansions and cosmetic bundles. We don't have to wait long either, as the first story expansion is called Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card and will arrive sometime this fall. It'll task us with infiltrating a Sabacc tournament where Kay meets good old Lando Calrissian and realises that there's far more than card games going on.

Then we'll have to wait a bit, because the second story expansion - Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune - will become available in spring 2025. This will introduce Kay to veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who's "looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates."

Both of these can be purchased separately as well, while season pass owner will - as I already alluded to - get the exclusive "Jabba's Gambit" mission when Star Wars Outlaws launches on the 30th of August (27th of August with the special editions or Ubisoft+ Premium).