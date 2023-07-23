Star Wars Outlaws reveals more about new areas in video

HQ

Quite a few moaned when one of the first things we saw in Star Wars Outlaws' reveal trailer in the Xbox Games Showcase was Tatooine, as many fans are tired of the sandy planet apparently being where everything happens in the galaxy. Fortunately, Ubisoft highlighted the brand new moon called Toshara when giving a long and impressive gameplay presentation the day after. Now it's time to learn more about the developers at Massive's thoughts about making these new and/or less known planets and moons just as, if not more, interesting and believable as Tatooine and other iconic locations.

The Swedes and Lucasfilm had a Star Wars Outlaws panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and this included the behind-the-scenes video you can watch below. Creative director Julian Gerighty and many other talk about and show how important they think it is to make every area unique and fun to explore, while also staying true to the Star Wars universe. This includes having creatures suited for those environments, diverse architecture and landmarks, different cultures and factions, a nice mix of urban and rural and everything else that makes the virtual tourism Ubisoft and Massive are known for in The Division and Assassin's Creed games so exceptional. We're treated to concept art of some of these, and I bet Toshara's main city, Mirogana, will get a lot of attention considering it's carved into a mountain. Gerighty talks even more detailed about this and some other thoughts and ideas over at StarWars.com.

No wonder Ben and I are far from the only ones very hyped for Star Wars Outlaws. How about you?