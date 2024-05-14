Star Wars Outlaws' reputation system explained by Ubisoft

HQ

As a scoundrel in Star Wars Outlaws, you'll not only be thieving and charming your way through the galaxy, but you'll also be building a reputation. For better or worse, you will become a known name, and Ubisoft has outlined how exactly your reputation can affect the game.

Speaking with Game Informer, lead systems designer Matthieu Delisle spoke about how the reputation system came about. "We knew we wanted the game to be about choice and consequences, so pretty naturally, reputation came as a medium for the player to interact with the game," he said.

All of the mechanics of the game are built around reputation, and the factions will react accordingly to how much rep you have. For example, if you're tasked with stealing something, you might just be able to walk right in and take it if no one wants to mess with you.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on the 30th of August for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.