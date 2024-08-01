Star Wars Outlaws PC specs have been revealed

HQ

Star Wars Outlaws has looked like a gorgeous game right from the outset, and of course for PC players this means you're likely going to need a powerful rig in order to get the most out of the game's visuals.

In the Ubisoft store page for Star Wars Outlaws, we can see recommended specs all the way from giving you 30fps performance at 1080p on the Low graphics preset to 4K 60fps. There are pictures below for each specification, but no matter what rig you're running, you'll need 65GB of SSD space and 16GB of RAM.

For Ultra settings as well you'll need a seriously strong GPU, either the RTX 4080 or an AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX, alongside an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D @ 3.4 GHz or Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.8 GHz.

