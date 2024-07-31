Star Wars Outlaws offers an explorer mode

HQ

If you've tried any of Ubisoft's modern open-world titles, you've probably come into contact with a special explorer game mode, which you can find this in modern Assassin's Creed and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. The game mode means that icons in the user interface and aids in the world become invisible. Star Wars Outlaws will offer a similar mode that you can activate. It turns off: "guiding colour on core navigational elements".

The colours that appear on climbable surfaces can be turned off in this game. Hopefully the title is designed to not have to have these aspects turned on in case you don't want this enabled. Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

