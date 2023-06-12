Star Wars: Outlaws looks like Han Solo the game

HQ

Star Wars: Outlaws finished off the recent Ubisoft Forward presentation, and we got a lengthy look at gameplay from the space-faring adventure.

Kay Vess, our lead character, joins the game with a huge bounty on her back, and has to survive in the underworld of the Star Wars universe. As a player, we'll have to build our reputation and fight off the Empire and other scoundrels in the galaxy.

We got a good look at some of the stealth mechanics, shooting, and even a fight in outer space as Kay is on the run from the Empire. We'll also get some small dialogue choices in main quests, by the looks of things, which decide which kind of outlaw Kay will be.

No release date confirmed, but we know the game will be coming out in 2024. Are you excited for Star Wars: Outlaws?