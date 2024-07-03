Star Wars Outlaws is done and ready to launch in August

HQ

Ubisoft and Massive seemed very confident when they announced that Star Wars Outlaws was set to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series the 30th of August, and with good reason.

The Swedish developer studio, and the 10+ other studios working on Ubisoft's first highly anticipated game in the second half of 2024, reveals that Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold, which basically means it has finished development (even if we'll probably have to download an update on day one anyway). Having a game done eight weeks before launch is usually a very good sign, so I hope this means we can expect a really fun and polished experience that will make David toss his fears into a reactor shaft.

Do you have a bad or great feeling about Star Wars Outlaws?