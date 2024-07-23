Star Wars Outlaws has the highest marketing budget of any Ubisoft game

HQ

Star Wars Outlaws releases next month, and we already knew that it was going to be one of Ubisoft's biggest releases of 2024. Kay Vess' open-world adventure looks to give us the Scoundrel experience of our dreams, and it seems Ubisoft wants as many people to hear about it as possible.

In a recent earnings report (as caught by MP1st) Ubisoft has made Star Wars Outlaws a piece of history for the company, as it has the biggest marketing campaign of any game it has released so far.

Ubisoft is hoping this will lead to a really strong launch for the game, which of course it will hope for with every game, but it seems a lot is riding on Star Wars Outlaws being a big IP success. We've had a couple of chances to play the game now, and you can read our latest Star Wars Outlaws previews here and here, and check out our interview below.