Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws has the highest marketing budget of any Ubisoft game

It's clear Ubisoft wants the first open-world Star Wars game to be a big hit.

Star Wars Outlaws releases next month, and we already knew that it was going to be one of Ubisoft's biggest releases of 2024. Kay Vess' open-world adventure looks to give us the Scoundrel experience of our dreams, and it seems Ubisoft wants as many people to hear about it as possible.

In a recent earnings report (as caught by MP1st) Ubisoft has made Star Wars Outlaws a piece of history for the company, as it has the biggest marketing campaign of any game it has released so far.

Ubisoft is hoping this will lead to a really strong launch for the game, which of course it will hope for with every game, but it seems a lot is riding on Star Wars Outlaws being a big IP success. We've had a couple of chances to play the game now, and you can read our latest Star Wars Outlaws previews here and here, and check out our interview below.

Star Wars Outlaws
