Star Wars Outlaws has a surprisingly meaty Season Pass

It's rare for games to be released complete these days, and instead they are designed as a kind of analog puzzle with a few pieces missing, which later have to be bought for a lot of money so you can get the whole thing.

Some of the worst offenders in this area are Ubisoft, but despite that, we don't think many people will be upset when they see the Season Pass (that we previously reported about) that has just been presented in detail for Star Wars Outlaws. There is a lot of entertainment and smaller stuff that will be released over a long period of time, right up to a story expansion that launches in the spring of 2025 called A Pirate's Fortune, where we get to meet Hondo Ohnaka himself (who we got to know in The Clone Wars and the standalone continuation Rebels).

Check out the video below to see everything Massive Entertainment has planned for the Star Wars Outlaws' Season Pass, and we hope more developers and publishers take some inspiration from this and get better at offering more relevant stuff that's actually worth paying for.