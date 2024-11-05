Star Wars Outlaws gets new creative director after launch

HQ

Star Wars Outlaws launched to a mostly favourable but still lukewarm reception. Despite the game reviewing and selling fairly well, it seems that Ubisoft shareholders weren't that keen on the launch, and there were plenty of criticisms from players too about the combat, stealth, and overall feel of the gameplay.

Now, in a new post, Massive outlines what's next for the game. There's a new, big patch incoming, and a new creative director at the helm. Julian Gerighty has been replaced by Drew Rechner. "I'm very excited to be stepping into the role of Creative Director on Star Wars Outlaws and to be working with the incredibly passionate team here at Massive Entertainment along with our talented co-development studios around the world and Lucasfilm Games," Rechner wrote.

It might seem odd that Star Wars Outlaws is getting a new creative director, considering the game has already launched, but it's possible that this is going to have some kind of impact on the upcoming story DLCs. The next update for the game will release later this month, so keep an eye out for when it drops.

