Star Wars Outlaws gets a Nintendo Switch 2 tune-up with first patch

Star Wars Outlaws didn't have the strongest launch when it came out just over a year ago, and bug and performance issues, as well as problems with the core stealth mechanic, meant that what was destined to be the first great open-world Star Wars game passed with flying colours. However, it held its own long enough for a group of rebels at Massive to patch everything up and release two expansions, which made the game much more rounded and complete.

Last Thursday 4th September saw the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Star Wars Outlaws, and to the surprise of many, it has turned out to be one of the best ports to Nintendo's new console yet, including all of the released content. But as with any release, there are always minor glitches to fix, and now Massive has released the first patch (Title Update 1) for Star Wars Outlaws on Nintendo Switch 2.

It's really just a few tweaks to missions, where some NPCs weren't appearing as they should, and general performance improvements. It's a fairly brief patch note, and we've left you with the full patch notes below:

Star Wars Outlaws - Nintendo Switch 2 Title Update 1 Patch Notes

General Gameplay



Fixed several issues where NPCs would not spawn, e.g. when chasing Kay during the 'Crashed' quest on Toshara



Reduced likelihood of Kay being stuck when traversing the environment



Improved hiding and detection when in tall grass on Akiva



Various stability improvements and other minor fixes



Graphics



Improvements made to visual quality when moving quickly through the world or using binoculars, with less "pop in"



Reduced flickering with smoke and lighting



Improved shadows at the edge of the screen when moving in cities and stations



Improved quality of leaves, cloth and other things that let light through



Various other small visual fixes and improvements



Camera

Fixed camera movement when traversing certain objects in certain ways with Kay

UI



Fixed controller image types and directional button prompts when switching between Joy-Con and Pro Controller



Fixed the gadget inventory HUD not resizing when using the handheld preset custom scaling settings



Wild Card Story Pack



Fixed an issue where NPCs would not be highlighted when using Nix to plant a card



A Pirate's Fortune Story Pack



Mynocks are now visible when attached to your ship



