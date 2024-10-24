Star Wars Outlaws gets a huge update with both game enhancements and big fixes

HQ

Star Wars Outlaws didn't get the ratings the developers were hoping for, nor the sales Ubisoft was hoping for, but fortunately they have no plans to give up on their new adventure. Instead, they are working hard to improve it according to the community's wishes, and polishing off various technical shortcomings.

Now it's time for another update, numbered 1.3 and in the huge patch list we find, among other things, better stealth features, smarter NPC enemies, more frequent auto-save, better checkpoints and also technical things like more stability and less frame rate drops.

Head over to this link to check out the full patch list, and if you want to know more about Star Wars Outlaws, we recommend our review.