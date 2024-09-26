Star Wars Outlaws first story expansion will arrive in November

HQ

Yesterday, Ubisoft affirmed what many of us had expected: Star Wars Outlaws had underperformed in a sales sense. However, that wasn't all the news that the French company had in store for a galaxy far, far away.

We have been told that the first story pack, Wild Card, is set to debut in November on the 21st. This will see Kay and Nix infiltrating a high-stakes Sabacc tournament where they will come across Lando Calrissian. This expansion will also arrive at the same time as new contracts that will be free for all players.

In the meantime, Ubisoft is working hard on an array of title updates that will "bring optimisation, gameplay polishing and tweaks as well as quality of life changes including adjustments to combat and stealth gameplay."

Lastly, November 21 will also be the launch date for Star Wars Outlaws on Steam. So, there's a lot to look ahead to in the action-adventure title.