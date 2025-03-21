Star Wars Outlaws dominates Game Audio Network Guild Awards

HQ

Recognising excellence across music, sound design, dialogue, and more, the Game Audio Network Guild Awards are about everything that pleases the ears when you sit down with a controller or in front of your PC.

Star Wars Outlaws took home the most awards out of any game nominated at the event, winning for Best Main Theme (tied with Helldivers II), Best Original Song, Best Original Soundtrack Album, Music of the Year and more.

Astro Bot, Helldivers II, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and more 2024 hits made up the rest of the nominees, and so if you're an audiophile wanting to check out games you may have missed, you can check out the full nominees list here, and award winners here via Variety.