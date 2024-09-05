Star Wars Outlaws director isn't happy with the review scores

HQ

Star Wars Outlaws launched last week, and impressions of both players and critics are out there in the wild. In our network review, we gave the game an 8. A very good score, but in total, the Metacritic score stands at 76.

This isn't exactly what creative director Julian Gerighty was hoping to see. Speaking with GamesRadar, he opened up a bit about the reception to the game. "I'm a little disappointed with the Metacritic," he said. "Of course, recognition from press and critics is very important to us, but players are really connecting with what we did."

It does feel strange to look at a favourable Metacritic score and feel disappointed, but we suppose Gerighty's hopes were just very high for the game. In other disappointing news, it seems Star Wars Outlaws might not be selling as well as hoped, as Ubisoft shares hit a 10-year low after the launch of the game.