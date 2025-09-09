Star Wars Outlaws demo for Switch 2 is coming "later this year"

HQ

Not all expensive third-party games have been praised for how well they work on Switch 2, but there are of course those that have been more successful, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy. And Star Wars Outlaws.

The latter has been consistently praised for how well Massive Entertainment has managed to include everything from the more powerful formats and far exceeded expectations. And the fact is that they are so confident that they are willing to let you check out the game for yourself.

Via a so-called release FAQ, Ubisoft is now answering questions about the Switch 2 version, commenting on a possible demo and writing:

"The demo will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, we'll share more information soon."

We don't know exactly when "soon" is, but there are rumors of a Nintendo Direct later this week, which could be a great opportunity to tell us more about a demo - and maybe shadow drop it...