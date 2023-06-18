Star Wars: Outlaws' combat is more than just a cover shooter

HQ

Star Wars: Outlaws recently gave us a first look at its gameplay, and while we were impressed, some pointed out that the shooting looked a bit formulaic. However, according to Massive Entertainment, combat will contain a lot more variety than just ducking behind cover and waiting for headshots.

"What we wanted to do is to nail the scoundrel fantasy," said creative director Julian Gerighty in an interview with GamesRadar. "And the outlaw fantasy in Star Wars means that you're not a trained soldier. You're an outlaw with a gun. So you're gonna approach any situation as a resourceful underdog, with your blaster, with your gadgets, with all of the equipment, and with Nix. But you're not precisely taking cover and taking headshots."

Something that Gerighty believes will make all the difference is the trick shots you can pull off. From sending pursuing enemies crashing to the floor to dealing with a group of foes at once, there's a few ways for Kay to get a quick and lucky advantage in battle.

"The 'Trick Shot' gives the player a moment where they can really hit something precisely that feels both incredibly lucky and spectacular," Gerighty explains. "It's all about making you feel super proficient in those moments. You charge it up, and then you can unleash it - so they can happen fairly often."

Star Wars: Outlaws is launching in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.