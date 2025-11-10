Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora DLCs beat Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to Grammy nomination

HQ

The nominations for the 2026 Grammys have been revealed, and in a rather surprising turn of events in the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media category, Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 missed out despite having an immensely long and hugely acclaimed soundtrack among video game fans.

The turn-based game missed out in the category to three games that launched before the most recent eligibility period. This year's Grammy's look to highlight projects that arrived between August 31, 2024 and August 30, 2025, and while two of the DLCs that are mentioned slot into this bill, their overarching games do not.

To this end, the category has nominated Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's Secrets of the Spires DLC and Star Wars Outlaws's Wild Card and Pirate's Fortune DLCs. Adding to this is Helldivers II, with each of these games debuting before August 31, 2025 (albeit only just for Star Wars Outlaws' case).

The other two games are Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Sword of the Sea, and as for when we'll get to see who wins this coveted trophy, the 2026 Grammys are planned for the start of February.