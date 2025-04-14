Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune will get a presentation on Friday

HQ

Unfortunately, Star Wars Outlaws was never quite the commercial success Ubisoft had hoped for, nor did the reviews reach any top levels. But there is still life left in the title and we are now waiting for the upcoming second (and last?) expansion A Pirate's Fortune.

Now it's announced via Instagram that we'll get to check it out on April 18th in connection with Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025. We're assuming that a trailer will be released at that time that will let us check out the adventure more closely, but the image gives us a first peak at this version of the lovely space pirate Hondo Ohnaka (who became a favourite after the Clone Wars and Rebel series) who is involved. All we know at this point is the minimal information we got when this DLC was announced last year:

"In Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune, the Trailblazer's reputation catches up with Kay, as the infamous Hondo Ohnaka needs help to escape a gang of pirates and steal a massive treasure that can return him to his former glory."

We're keeping our fingers crossed for what will hopefully be a dignified farewell for Kay Vess, as we fear she won't be returning given the lack of commercial success for Star Wars Outlaws.