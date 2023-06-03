Star Wars: KOTOR Remake might have hope yet

HQ

After reports last year that development on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake had been swapped over to a different studio, we weren't expecting it anytime soon. But, more recently, industry insider Jeff Grubb has stated that he wouldn't be surprised if we never saw the game.

However, thanks to a recent report from Embracer Group, we do have a slight hope that the game could still be in the works. The project is now being listed under active development in the subheading "Announced PC/Console Releases as of May 24, 2023."

Details are incredibly light, and we don't even know which studio is handling the KOTOR remake, but as we learned last year, it may well have headed to Saber Interactive. 2025 is meant to be when we could get the game at the earliest, so don't expect to hear much on it anytime soon.

Thanks, PC Gamer.