Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer taken down

For a while now, things haven't been looking good for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. The highly anticipated return to one of Star Wars' best titles has been hit with an indefinite delay, with some even believing it'll never see the light of day.

Now, that seems as if it's coming closer to being a reality, as PlayStation has deleted the tweet which showed off the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer, as well as removing the trailer from YouTube.

You can still see the cached tweet here, and Lucasfilm Games still has their tweet up, but this does seem like somewhat of a final nail in the coffin. At the very least, this game is going to be years upon years away.

Do you still have hope for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake? We still have the reveal trailer up here, if you'd like to take a look.