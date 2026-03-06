Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake "still in development" according to Saber

HQ

It's becoming a bit of a running gag as each and every year seems to offer the same update in regards to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. Following its official announcement in 2021, we have not seen anything of value about the game since, despite frequently being told that it is still in production... Lo and behold, 2026 has already carried on this trend.

Speaking to IGN, Saber Interactive chief creative officer, Tim Willits, has stated that the KOTOR Remake is "still in development" all while adding that he cannot share any further information on the project at this time.

This latest update follows a very, very similar update in 2025, another very familiar one in 2024, and even similar in 2023, with the project managing to survive its developer being sold off by Embracer a while back, various leaks showing glimpses of concept art, and one of the original voice actors being completely clueless about the remake as well.

Quite a crazy situation indeed, but now the question shifts to whether 2027 will continue this somewhat hilarious trend...?