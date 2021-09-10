LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Life is Strange: True Colors
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is a console launch exclusive

It'll be coming to PC all the same.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the biggest surprises during Sony's PlayStation Showcase yesterday was the formal announcement of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, which was confirmed for PlayStation 5. The original was launched for Xbox back in 2003 and is often regarded as one of the best Star Wars titles ever.

But what about other formats? On the PlayStation blog, they have more details about this. It turns out the game is also coming for PC, and it does not seem like all hope is lost for Xbox gamers (and others) either as Sony calls this a "console exclusive on Playstation 5 at launch" - which is a common way of describing time exclusives.

The Aspyr lead producer Ryan Treadwell was interviewed in the post-show, and said this about the remake:

"We want to honor that original story and make it as impactful for players today. In terms of the visuals, we have an opportunity to present this at a much higher level of fidelity than was possible in the past."

And that is pretty much all we wanted to hear. Are you looking forward to this one?

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy