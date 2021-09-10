Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is a console launch exclusive

HQ

One of the biggest surprises during Sony's PlayStation Showcase yesterday was the formal announcement of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, which was confirmed for PlayStation 5. The original was launched for Xbox back in 2003 and is often regarded as one of the best Star Wars titles ever.

But what about other formats? On the PlayStation blog, they have more details about this. It turns out the game is also coming for PC, and it does not seem like all hope is lost for Xbox gamers (and others) either as Sony calls this a "console exclusive on Playstation 5 at launch" - which is a common way of describing time exclusives.

The Aspyr lead producer Ryan Treadwell was interviewed in the post-show, and said this about the remake:

"We want to honor that original story and make it as impactful for players today. In terms of the visuals, we have an opportunity to present this at a much higher level of fidelity than was possible in the past."

And that is pretty much all we wanted to hear. Are you looking forward to this one?