Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake delayed indefinitely

We've barely heard a thing about the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic since it finally was confirmed last September, but Embracer Group gave us some hope when it said to expect news within a few months during its investors call two months ago. Turns out, those news probably won't be good if we actually get them.

Because Bloomberg's pretty much always reliable Jason Schreier claims that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in big trouble and has been delayed indefinitely. There are multiple reasons for this.

You can to some degree say the fire started when the developers at Aspyr finalised a demo, or a vertical slice if you will, for PlayStation and Lucasfilm last month and the studio heads said it didn't live up to expectations considering the amount of time and money spent on it. Bad got even worse when Jason Minor and Brad Prince, the game's art director and design director, were abruptly fired one week later. These two happenings led to the developers being told the project has been put on hold while the higher-ups look for new contracts and development opportunities, so it's not surprising that some of the folks Schreier has spoken with think Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake might launch in 2025, if at all, instead of later this year as the plan was originally.