Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake concept art appears online

We've heard very little about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake apart from that it's apparently still in the works at Saber Interactive. Its release certainly seems to be far, far away, but fans of the original game and IP are waiting with baited breath for any information that might come down the pipes.

MP1st recently spotted a bit of concept art which comes from an artist who worked on the KOTOR remake until 2021. The art showcases a refreshed version of Kashyyyk, the Wookie planet, and we get a comparison between the original version and the remake.

We don't know how much of the Aspyr version has been left over, or whether Saber effectively decided to start from scratch, so we can't determine whether this look for Kashyyyk will appear in the KOTOR remake whenever it does release.