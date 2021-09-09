Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake announced for PS5

HQ

We knew that there would be some exciting third-party reveals at Sony's State of Play showcase, but something that we never expected to see was a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

During the event, we received a short trailer and a confirmation that the title will be releasing on the PS5. No release date was revealed and it's unclear whether the title will also be coming to PS4. The trailer did reveal, however, that it will be developed by Aspyr, the team that was responsible for re-releasing Star Wars: Republic Commando on PS4 and Switch.