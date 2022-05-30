Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to land on Nintendo Switch this June

HQ

As part of the continued batch of blowout Star Wars news that was shared during the Star Wars Celebration over the past couple of days, it has been revealed that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will officially be making its Nintendo Switch debut in a couple of weeks.

Set to land on the platform on June 8, the information was marked by a new announcement trailer that also added that there will be "restored content DLC" arriving in the game as well, but that this would be "coming soon".

You can check out the trailer for the Switch version of the game below, ahead of its imminent release in a few days.